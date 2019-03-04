Hard freeze likely tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday. It was a devastating Sunday after 36 confirmed tornadoes (still preliminary) moved through parts of the Southeast. Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas with nearly two dozen people killed after an EF-3 (or stronger) moved through. The cold front has moved through, and now we are dealing with chilly temperatures. Most of us are in the 30s. Freeze Warning was issued for parts of Central Alabama this morning. We will deal with a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph will make it feel a few degrees colder.