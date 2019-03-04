Hard freeze likely tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday. It was a devastating Sunday after 36 confirmed tornadoes (still preliminary) moved through parts of the Southeast. Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas with nearly two dozen people killed after an EF-3 (or stronger) moved through. The cold front has moved through, and now we are dealing with chilly temperatures. Most of us are in the 30s. Freeze Warning was issued for parts of Central Alabama this morning. We will deal with a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph will make it feel a few degrees colder.
First Alert: Get ready for a hard freeze tonight. Bring your pets inside and protect your pipes. Overnight lows could drop into the low to mid 20s. Clouds will likely be around tonight and a disturbance could produce a few light showers or sleet/flurries late this evening and tonight. If anything falls, it will be very light. Most of the moisture will be confined to our south.
Sunshine Returns: Get ready for plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs only climbing into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll likely see one more night of very cold temperatures as we drop into the lower 20s Wednesday morning. Sunshine is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing into the 50s.
Next Big Thing: Moisture will likely return and warmer temperatures will arrive by Friday and into the weekend. Highs could approach the 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms will be possible over the weekend. It is still too early to determine if we could see strong or severe storms during this time range. We’ll monitor the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.
