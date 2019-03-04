Gadsden production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” not affected by legal threat

Mike Beecham, the in-house director of the Theater of Gadsden, says “To Kill a Mockingbird” was one of three plays with Alabama themes chosen for the 2019 season, in honor of the state’s bicentennial. The others are “The Miracle Worker” and a gospel music show, “Looking for a City.” All three were sanctioned by the Alabama 200 Committee. Beecham said the current Broadway version had nothing to do with the decision.