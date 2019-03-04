Brighton cemetery faces flooding yet again

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Brighton cemetery is flooding once again due to heavy rains.
“My mother, my father, My grandmother. My auntie. I got a great aunt out here,” Elizabeth Cottrell said.
A video was posted on Facebook Sunday showing water covering the lower part of Brighton Memorial Gardens. On Monday, family members were out at the cemetery checking on their loved ones.
“I’m a little upset and I’m a little overwhelmed right now trying to find if any my family graves are OK,” Cottrell said.
Flooding happened last year too. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, who represents the area, is asking county engineers to look at the problem.
“You have veterans out there. you have parents and grandparents out there. What are we going to do about it. There’s no way we can let that happened,” Tyson said.
Tyson wants county engineers to look at the drainage issue involving Valley Creek, but county officials say they are limited because they can’t go on private property. Meanwhile, the county has put up $3 million to help fund an Army Crop of Engineers study for fine a solution to flooding in the county.
“I hope somebody can get to the bottom of this. I know I’m not the only one feeling like this.I know a lot of people are out here feeling the same way I’m feeling.”Cottrell said.
Brighton Memorial Gardens tells us they can’t do anything with the creek because it’s not on their property, but they know it’s a problem where the creek needs to cleared of debris and trash. The company said it’s a Brighton and county problem.
