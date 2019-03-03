Wind chills tumbling into 20s, teens tonight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It has been another very active severe weather day for our state, with a tornado outbreak impacting south Alabama. Sadly two fatalities have been confirmed in the town Beauregard, less than 10 miles from Auburn. The tornado threat is shifting into Georgia this evening as a much colder air mass settles into the state.
FIRST ALERT FOR FREEZING TEMPERATURES: A much colder air mass will be settling into the state tonight. Winds have increased and these higher wind speeds will drive the wind chill down into the teens and 20s later tonight. The sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy and it is possible we could see a few snow flurries to the north before all of the moisture exits. Lows tonight will be tumbling to near freezing. You will need the heavy jacket tomorrow as temperatures will struggle to break into the mid-40s. The sky will remain a bit cloudy at times, although we will have some clearing heading into the evening hours. Make sure all of the freeze precautions are in place because temperatures will be heading down into the 20s tomorrow night. In fact, freezing temperatures will be likely for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Wednesday will likely start off coldest, with lows near 23 degrees, and we will likely see some teens in outlying areas.
RAIN RETURNS FRIDAY: While we will catch a break in the rain for a few days, the pattern will remain very active. We will be keeping an eye on Friday as far as the next chance of rain. The warmer air will build in by the weekend, so next Saturday and Sunday plan on high temperatures back in the 60s. However, there will be a good chance for rain and we will need to monitor for another threat of storms. I will have more thoughts on this setup in my forecast tonight at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC.
