Wind chills tumbling into 20s, teens tonight

FIRST ALERT FOR FREEZING TEMPERATURES: A much colder air mass will be settling into the state tonight. Winds have increased and these higher wind speeds will drive the wind chill down into the teens and 20s later tonight. The sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy and it is possible we could see a few snow flurries to the north before all of the moisture exits. Lows tonight will be tumbling to near freezing. You will need the heavy jacket tomorrow as temperatures will struggle to break into the mid-40s. The sky will remain a bit cloudy at times, although we will have some clearing heading into the evening hours. Make sure all of the freeze precautions are in place because temperatures will be heading down into the 20s tomorrow night. In fact, freezing temperatures will be likely for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. Wednesday will likely start off coldest, with lows near 23 degrees, and we will likely see some teens in outlying areas.