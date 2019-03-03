Sunday Severe Weather Threat

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Severe storms with the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail will be possible today beginning as early as 10 AM with the primary threat across Central Alabama ending around 4 PM but continuing into Southeast Alabama until as late as 7 PM.
The threat is generally south of a line from Reform to Birmingham to Anniston but the best chance for severe storms will likely be south of I-85. Periods of heavy rain through the day may also enhance the risk for Flash Floods.
Temperatures on Monday night and Tuesday morning are expected to drop into the 25-27 degree range which may cause significant damage to budding and blooming plants and trees. A more widespread freeze is expected on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping to near 20 degrees in North Alabama with lows around 25 as far south as Clanton. Another freeze is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning with temperatures dropping into the 25-29 degree range. Minor to moderate flooding will continue on several Central Alabama rivers.
The stalled front to our south is lifting north but forecast models now show widespread rainfall and thunderstorms north of the front which will limit instability meaning the Marginal and Slight Risk Categories will be further south. In addition, the approaching cold front will limit instability as it progress across The Southeast. The greatest threat for Severe Storms today will be south of a line from Dallas to Lee counties where the Enhanced Threat is located. A limited tornado/damaging wind threat will exist in these areas until around 7 PM.
A much colder-drier airmass will move in tonight and Monday dropping temperatures into the 22-27 degree range Tuesday-Wednesday and Thursday mornings so plans should be made to protect sensitive vegetation until late week when the air mass begins to moderate. The air mass will shift off the East Coast by Thursday bringing warmer temperatures and possibly setting us up for another storm system by late week and into next weekend.
