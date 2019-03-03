Sunday Severe Weather Threat

The stalled front to our south is lifting north but forecast models now show widespread rainfall and thunderstorms north of the front which will limit instability meaning the Marginal and Slight Risk Categories will be further south. In addition, the approaching cold front will limit instability as it progress across The Southeast. The greatest threat for Severe Storms today will be south of a line from Dallas to Lee counties where the Enhanced Threat is located. A limited tornado/damaging wind threat will exist in these areas until around 7 PM.