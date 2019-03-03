Pinson Valley wins program’s first state basketball title

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Pinson Valley saved its best for the last eight minutes Saturday afternoon.
The Indians outscored defending Class 6A state champion Carver-Montgomery by 16 points in the final quarter to capture a stunning 58-44 come-from-behind victory in the 2019 AHSAA Class 6A state boys’ basketball finals.
Coach Darrell Barber’s Indians (24-9) limited the Wolverines (23-11) to just seven shot attempts and two field goals in the quarter and nailed three 3-pointers to take control down the stretch.
Class 6A state tourney MVP Kam Woods sank two of the treys, finishing with four on the game and had 25 points to pace Pinson. He also had five steals and was 3-of-4 at the foul line. Ga’Quincy “Koolaid” McKinstry added 15 points and five rebounds and Geordon Pollard scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. He also blocked two shots.
The basketball titlecomes just three months after Pinson Valley won its second Class 6A football championship in a row. Pinson became the first school to win both championships in the same school year since Lanett did it in 2017-18 in Class 2A. Elba, Madison Academy and Hoover each swept both crowns in the 2014-15 school year in classes 2A, 3A and 6A, respectively. Sidney Lanier was the first to sweep both titles, winning the 1966 Class 4A football championship and the state basketball title in 1967.
Barber’s championship was his first at Pinson and his third overall. He coached Midfield to two state boys’ titles.
