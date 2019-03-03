Pinson Valley wins program’s first state basketball title

The basketball titlecomes just three months after Pinson Valley won its second Class 6A football championship in a row. Pinson became the first school to win both championships in the same school year since Lanett did it in 2017-18 in Class 2A. Elba, Madison Academy and Hoover each swept both crowns in the 2014-15 school year in classes 2A, 3A and 6A, respectively. Sidney Lanier was the first to sweep both titles, winning the 1966 Class 4A football championship and the state basketball title in 1967.