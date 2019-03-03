Mountain Brook wins third straight basketball championship

Senior Trendan Watford, one of the top-rated senior players in the nation, closed out his career with 22 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four blocked shots, two stills, two assists and made 12-of-13 at the foul line to earn Class 7A state tourney MVP honors. Lior Berman had 19 points for the Spartans and eight rebounds and Colby Jones scored 10 points. Watford closed his career as the AHSAA’s all-time rebound leader had scored over 3,000 points.