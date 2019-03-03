Mountain Brook wins third straight basketball championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Mountain Brook High School made history Saturday night winning its third consecutive AHSAA Class 7A state boys’ basketball championship with a 61-42 victory over Baker.
Coach Bucky McMillan’s Spartans (31-3) jumped out to a 30-16 lead by halftime and stretched the margin to 21 before Baker (21-14) clawed back to a 14-point deficit with a strong surge late in the third period. Mountain Brook never let it get any closer.
Senior Trendan Watford, one of the top-rated senior players in the nation, closed out his career with 22 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four blocked shots, two stills, two assists and made 12-of-13 at the foul line to earn Class 7A state tourney MVP honors. Lior Berman had 19 points for the Spartans and eight rebounds and Colby Jones scored 10 points. Watford closed his career as the AHSAA’s all-time rebound leader had scored over 3,000 points.
Mountain Brook, which ended the season with 17 wins in a row and ranked in the top five nationally, became just the 10th team in AHSAA boys’ basketball history to win three state championships in a row. Francis Marion and Sacred Heart Catholic won four in row while Wenonah, Pickens County, R.C. Hatch, Madison Academy, Brantley, Austinville, Geraldine and Simpson won three. Geraldine (1931-33) and Simpson (1923-25) won three in a row when the tournament had only one division.
The Spartans are the first to win three at the state’s largest division since multiple classes were added. Mountain Brook now has five state titles with back-to-back championships in 2013 and 2014. McMillan, who recorded his 301st career win in the finals, has coached all five titles.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.