Hoover tops Hewitt-Trussville 47-33 to win 6th state championship

Coach Krystle Johnson played on Hoover’s first state championship team in 2001, served as an assistant coach on another and has now coached the Bucs to two state titles (2017 and 2019). She is the fourth coach in school history to coach a state title. Lori Elgin coached the 2001 champs. Donnie Quinn coached the 2010 and 2012 champs and Tiffany Frederick, the 2013 champs. Quinn serves on Johnson’s current staff.