Hoover tops Hewitt-Trussville 47-33 to win 6th state championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover High School limited Hewitt-Trussville to only one made basket in the second quarter and only three total in the first half to build a commanding lead en route to the Bucs’ 47-33 victory in the in the 2019 AHSAA Class 7A state girls’ championship game.
Hoover (34-1) led 23-11 at the half, stretched the lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter to sew up the Lady Bucs’ sixth state championship.
Coach Krystle Johnson played on Hoover’s first state championship team in 2001, served as an assistant coach on another and has now coached the Bucs to two state titles (2017 and 2019). She is the fourth coach in school history to coach a state title. Lori Elgin coached the 2001 champs. Donnie Quinn coached the 2010 and 2012 champs and Tiffany Frederick, the 2013 champs. Quinn serves on Johnson’s current staff.
Class 7A state tournament MVP Skyla Knight had nine points in the finals Saturday. She also had two assists and one steal despite playing just 15 minutes. Miya Kimber had 13 points, Joiya Maddox 11 and Aniya Hubbard 10. Maddox also had eight rebounds and three assists, and Hubbard had three steals.
The Bucs closed the season winning 32 games in a row. The only loss came to Hazel Green on Nov. 15. The Trojans won the Class 6A girls’ title earlier Saturday at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
