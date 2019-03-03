FIRST ALERT: Severe weather potential for today

The greatest threat for Severe Storms today will be south of a line from Dallas to Lee counties where the Enhanced Threat is located. A limited tornado/damaging wind threat will exist in these areas until around 9 p.m. A much colder-drier air mass will move in tonight and Monday dropping temperatures into the 22-27-degree range Tuesday-Wednesday and Thursday mornings so plans should be made to protect sensitive vegetation until late week when the air mass begins to moderate. The air mass will shift off the East Coast by Thursday bringing warmer temperatures and possibly setting us up for another storm system by late week and into next weekend.