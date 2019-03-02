Recent area crime spree involves criminals targeting churches

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A recent crime spree on local church is another example that criminals do not care who or what they target.
“Apparently what they did is just climb underneath and cut off the catalytic convertor,” said Jason Jarvis, Pastor at Calera Baptist Church.
That happened to two of the church’s vans a couple months back.
“It’s very easy for people to take advantage of a church because we try to open our doors to everyone in a time of need. And so they see us as being vulnerable,” said Jarvis.
“We have to think about these things in our churches. We like to think that as targets. Most people would choose not to do that, but we know that is not the case,” said Sgt. John Pennington, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.
Sgt. Pennington says there have been too many of these cases recently.
At a Churches of the Highlands location, crooks apparently took electronics. In Cullman County, there were more catalytic converter thefts. Investigators have about a half dozen open cases there.
“So churches are going to have to develop a security mindset,” said Sgt. Pennington.
He also adds that could mean installing cameras and making sure valuables are locked up.
"The good thing about a church is you’ve got a lot of people willing to help, willing to volunteer,” said Sgt. Pennington.
Jarvis says his church had already started improving security before their incident.
"We’re in the process now of continuing to enhance our security, especially our cameras to include outdoors as well,” he said.
