Gas tax: How much and where will it go?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama’s gas tax has been 18 cents since 1992. However, Gov. Kay Ivey says an increase is justified.
“This reasonable increase in our investment and infrastructure will keep us competitive with our sister states in the southeast that have already raised their investment and infrastructure," says Gov. Ivey.
The proposed gas tax will go up by as much as 10 cents over the next three years and will be used solely for infrastructure. And that really adds up considering Alabamians use around three billion gallons of gas a year.
“And if you start talking about six cents a gallon the first year, that’s you know, getting close to $200 million extra, above what we were already getting,” says Clay Ingram with AAA.
After the first six cents, the tax goes up by two cents the second year, yielding $260 million. The third year it goes up another two cents, yielding $325 million for infrastructure. The breakdown has 66 percent of that will go to the state, 25 percent to the counties and 8 percent to the cities.
It’ll also save drivers on repair costs. Nationally, drivers spend an extra $325 a year due to bad road conditions. And Tuscaloosa nayor Walt Maddox says he’s looking at it from a parent’s perspective.
“I have a 16-year-old daughter, governor, who’s on the roads of Alabama. And, like most of you, I worry about my children. And I want my daughter on roads an bridges that are well-lit and that are safe,” says Maddox.
Bad roads cause accidents, which lead to injuries and could lead to fatalities.
“Something’s gotta be done for sure, so we’re glad they’re taking a look at it,” says Ingram.
Gov. Ivey says a portion of the tax will be set aside to finance a bond issue to widen and deepen the shipping channel in Mobile Bay. Experts say that will allow more traffic and provide a faster turnaround.
