FIRST ALERT: Risk of strong to severe storms on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The break in the rain will continue in the short term and you will need the jacket if you planning on heading out this evening. Temperatures will be tumbling into the low 50s and upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. The chance for rain will be on the increase after midnight, as a southeast flow returns to the area. Rain will increase in coverage from west to east throughout the morning, with the possibility of heavier rain and storms beginning late morning and continuing into the afternoon. This rain will further aggravate local waterways, so flooding will be a big concern for Sunday. We will also need to keep an eye out for strong to severe storms, especially across our southern counties like Chilton, Coosa, Talladega and Clay. Severe storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes. The peak times for this threat will be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FOR FREEZING TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: Winter makes a big return tomorrow night as a strong cold front sweeps across the state. A cold northwest wind will develop, with temperatures tumbling into the 30s. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s on Monday, with a partly sunny sky. I would double check on Monday to make sure all freeze precautions are in place. A calm night will set the stage for freezing temperatures area-wide on Tuesday morning. I’ve seen lots of viewer pictures of trees and plants starting to bloom early, including peach trees in Chilton County. I would take precautions to protect tender vegetation. A secondary shot of colder air will be moving in on Tuesday and this could drop temperatures as low as upper teens in outlying areas Wednesday morning. Cold and dry weather will be the story through mid-week.
Tonight we will talk about another rainmaker for late week and I will also share specifics on tomorrow’s storm threat. Be sure to join me at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
