FIRST ALERT: Risk of strong to severe storms on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The break in the rain will continue in the short term and you will need the jacket if you planning on heading out this evening. Temperatures will be tumbling into the low 50s and upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. The chance for rain will be on the increase after midnight, as a southeast flow returns to the area. Rain will increase in coverage from west to east throughout the morning, with the possibility of heavier rain and storms beginning late morning and continuing into the afternoon. This rain will further aggravate local waterways, so flooding will be a big concern for Sunday. We will also need to keep an eye out for strong to severe storms, especially across our southern counties like Chilton, Coosa, Talladega and Clay. Severe storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes. The peak times for this threat will be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.