FIRST ALERT: A mild Saturday followed by potential severe weather on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - After a seasonally mild Saturday, our eyes turn to Sunday when severe storms with the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible across all of Central Alabama from noon to 9 PM. The best chance for severe storms appears to be generally along and south of Interstate 20. The storms may be accompanied by periods of heavy rain which could produce flash flooding.
Temperatures on Monday night and Tuesday morning are expected to drop into the 20s north of I-85 which could result in significant damage to budding and blooming plants and trees. A more widespread is forecast for Tuesday night - Wednesday morning g with temperatures near 20 degrees in North Alabama with middle to upper 20s to the south. Another freeze is possible on Wednesday night and Thursday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to the lower 30s.
As for today, a generally mild, calm day is expected with most areas remaining dry although a few showers are still possible especially in the southern tier of counties. Minor to moderate flooding will continue on several Central Alabama rivers.
Severe weather remains a possibility tomorrow afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts north to near the I-20/50 corridor ahead of an advancing cold front. The storms may form a line of super cell thunderstorms which can produce tornadoes as well as damaging straight-line winds up to 60-mph. The greatest threat still appears likely to the south but forecast areas between Birmingham and Montgomery are also at risk.
The storms will be followed by a strong cold front which will sweep into the area Sunday night. The front will be followed by a frigid air mass dropping temperatures far below average for the beginning of March. Widespread freezing temperatures are possible during the overnight hours through mid-week followed by moderating temperatures beginning Thursday.
