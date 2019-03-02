DeKalb County authorities searching for missing 11-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in DeKalb County are looking for answers after the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say Amberly Barnett was last seen at her aunt’s home on County Road 822 in the Mount Vernon area of DeKalb County.
Barnett is described as being 5′1″ tall and weighing about 98 pounds.
Officers tell WAFF Barnett currently lives with her aunt.
Authorities also say a dark-colored SUV was seen at the home around the time of Barnett’s disappearance.
Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (256)-845-3801.
