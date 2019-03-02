Columbiana celebrates art center progress with topping off ceremony

COLUMBIANA, AL (WBRC) - Folks in Columbiana gathered with city and county leaders to celebrate a big milestone in building the Shelby County Arts Center.
On Friday, they had a topping off ceremony, which is where construction workers lay a tree on top of the last beam being laid in the building.
That means the arts center is one step closer to being complete which is worth celebrating.
Bill Lewis, a member of the Shelby County Arts Council, says there is a lot of excitement around this project.
“Everybody in Shelby County that we talk to the first thing they say is how is the building going. Not only excited about the actual building but the park that surrounds it will be a great asset to the city and the county,” he said.
The Arts Center is set to open this summer.
