Birmingham Black Nurses Association launches new CPR campaign for students

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a lifesaving skill that Birmingham City school students will learn in the coming weeks: CPR training.
Through the Birmingham Black Nurses Association, Birmingham Board of Education, District 8 City Councilor Steven Hoyt , and radio station V 94.9, students will get the hands-on training and then, go on to teach their peers.
It’s called “Birmingham Pushes to the Beat.”
Four students in each of District 8 ‘s elementary school will be trained.
Thursday, neighborhood association leaders from District 8 got the training at the Starbucks in Five Points west.
The goal is launch the program in other districts across the city,
