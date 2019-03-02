Birmingham Black Nurses Association launches new CPR campaign for students

By Jamiese Price | March 2, 2019 at 5:56 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:56 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a lifesaving skill that Birmingham City school students will learn in the coming weeks: CPR training.

Through the Birmingham Black Nurses Association, Birmingham Board of Education, District 8 City Councilor Steven Hoyt , and radio station V 94.9, students will get the hands-on training and then, go on to teach their peers.

It’s called “Birmingham Pushes to the Beat.”

Four students in each of District 8 ‘s elementary school will be trained.

Thursday, neighborhood association leaders from District 8 got the training at the Starbucks in Five Points west.

The goal is launch the program in other districts across the city,

