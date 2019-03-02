Alabaster City Schools changing bullying policy to include posts on social media

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Social media is creating a new way for students to bully, and now, even if the cyber bullying does not happen at school, that bully can still be punished by Alabaster City Schools leaders.
All schools now have the authority to intervene if they see bullying happening outside of school.
New reporting forms have been added to the Alabaster City Schools website. This means students and parents can submit bullying cases themselves. There is also an anonymous alert system.
Dorann Tanner, coordinator for student services, says they are also offering school-based mental health services for both the bully and the victim.
“We are going to start with warning, start talking with parents, talking to students intervention. If it is a consistent harassment then we will get law enforcement involved,” she said.
The school system also asks for parents to talk to their kids about thinking twice before posting on Instagram or Snapchat because that one comment could come with serious consequences.
