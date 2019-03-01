What will the cold snap mean for your health?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We love the Spring weather but hate the pollen that comes with it.
So you might think that a cold snap, like the one coming next week, might be a good thing in stopping some of that pollen production.
It’s possible, but it’s not necessarily the case.
“One of the things it could potentially do is it could stunt plants that have already become pollen emergent. The other thing it could do is just delay the plants and then compress the pollen,” said Dr. John Anderson with the Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center.
In other words, we could still get the same amount of pollen - and get it all at once.
“Instead of seeing a slow introduction, we could get more of a wallop all at once,” said Dr. Anderson.
Keep in mind, that’s just a possibility.
Dr. Anderson will be the first to tell you he and most doctors do not claim to be pollen forecasters. However, despite what happens with the yellow stuff, even the change in temperatures, could lead some to start feeling a little congested.
“It’s not that you’re allergic to cold, but, yes, you are affected by the cold,” said Dr. Anderson.
The doctor adds some people’s sinuses are simply more prone to react to changes in things like barometric pressure, humidity and, yes, temperatures.
"There are people you know who they get into really cold climates, up in the mountains, and their nose just starts dripping like a faucet," he said.
