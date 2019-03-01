UPDATE: Cullman County family ‘shocked’ after father admits to calling in fake bomb threats

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - A Cullman County man who originally told us his heart monitor vest was mistaken as a suicide bomber is now facing charges.
Earlier this week, Jimmy Reeves says the heart device he wears was being mistaken as a suicide bomber vest because of how it’s put together. Reeves has a left ventricular assist device on his heart Reeves says the situation puts a big strain on his family.
"I feel bad when they go out with me or when I go out with them to stores because I feel like its embarrassing to them or I’m putting them on the spot,” Reeves said.
But now in a twist. After Cullman Police say a bomb threat was called into the Ninja restaurant Wednesday night, Reeves is now accused of making that call along with four more fake bomb threat calls into businesses around town at a Target in Decatur. We’re told an officer arrived at Ninja, evacuated the restaurant and soon realized it was a false alarm.
Cops then traced his phone number and found Reeves was calling 911 each time. We're told Reeves has since confessed to police.
"We contacted AT&T. We were able to track down the private number that called in and it belonged to none other than Mr. Reeves,” said Sgt. Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department.
Two days ago, Reeves family told us they were afraid he could get hurt if people don’t learn what the device really is. By phone Thursday, his daughter says the family is shocked.
"My feelings are extremely hurt. I have talked to my father. He has apologized to me and I know an apology doesn’t fix anything and everything but an apology in some cases does go a long way. I feel really terrible for what dad has portrayed to the public,” said Shyanne Sparks, Reeves daughter.
We asked the family if they knew about Reeves allegedly making the bomb threats.
"No we did not have anything to do with this. We did not find out until today when he confessed,” Sparks said.
"It’s very serious. His only excuse that he could give was that it. He wanted to feel like somebody again,” Sgt. Clark said.
Reeves is now facing charges of making a terrorist threat.
