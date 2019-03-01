Tuscaloosa church hopes fundraiser feeds hundreds of families

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Grace Presbyterian Church has coordinated an effort for more than a decade to feed those in need of food in the Tuscaloosa area.
It held its 11th annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser Friday. People donated $12 for all you can eat soup, chili and stew.
That money helps fund the church’s Loaves and Fishes food pantry. That feeds between 300 to 400 people every month.
Organizers say there is a growing number of homeless people and working poor that need food pantry to get by.
“So many people are struggling at this point. We have a lot of people that are working poor that really need extra food to make it through the month,” volunteer Ruthie Sherill said.
This was the pantry’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Volunteers hope to raise enough money to buy at least two month’s worth of food for the Loaves and Fishes Pantry.
