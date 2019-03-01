Thieves taking catalytic converters from church vans in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to hunt down people stealing parts from church vans.
Sheriff Matt Gentry tells us someone or a group of people are stealing catalytic converters off of church vans and buses.
Investigators are working about half a dozen cases right now around the Cullman County.
"If I’m an individual and I make that decision to steal from a church, jail would probably be my least of worries. I’d be more worried about my soul than jail because that’s taken it to a whole new level,” Sheriff Gentry said.
Gentry is asking churches to take their vans or buses to a church members home to keep them safe. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office will also continue patrolling all local churches.
