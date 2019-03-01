Ruth Davis “Doing Good” for Lucky Dogs

For instance, there’s Max who was discovered at the Humane Society and Sasha who was roaming downtown Birmingham. Sammy was found neglected and abused and a couple of lab mix puppies just showed up at the business one day. They are now her watch dogs. All of these dogs have a sad story that turns into a happy ending thanks to Ruth. “The bottom line is they need me. They need everyone to lend a helping hand," she says.