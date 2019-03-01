Olympic silver medalist back in Birmingham for Wine 10k

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Olympic silver medalist Meb Keflezighi is back in Birmingham to run the Wine 10k this weekend in Homewood.
Meb finished second in the marathon during the Olympic trials here in Birmingham in 2004 sending him to the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. Meb went on to win a silver medal in the men’s marathon.
“It’s wonderful to be back in Birmingham for the Wine 10k, I have so many friends here. This city has helped shape me to who I am today,” Keflezighi said.
Meb is the only athlete in history to win the New York Marathon, the Boston Marathon, and an Olympic Medal.
Meb, who has retired from running marathons, will be a pacer for the 45:00 group at the Wine 10k Saturday morning at Patriot Park.
