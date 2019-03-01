More than 1,000 TSA employees still owed back pay from government shutdown

More than 1,000 TSA employees still owed back pay from government shutdown
Some TSA workers got partial paychecks during the shutdown to help keep them on the job. (Source: CNN)
March 1, 2019 at 1:55 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 1:59 PM

(CNN) – More than 1,000 Transportation Security Administration workers are reportedly still owed back pay from the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

A source close to the TSA tells CNN it appears the agency’s efforts to partially pay workers during the shutdown messed up the payroll system; some workers got partial paychecks to help keep them on the job.

The 35-day shutdown caused staffing shortages and long lines at some airports. It even forced some of those airports to shut down security checkpoints.

A transcript of a TSA conference call Wednesday reveals the agency is working to fix the payroll problem.

The National Finance Center, which handles human resources issues for the TSA, did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.