Mickey: A wet Sunday, then cold air next week!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We probably won't see much of a change in our temperatures today. Morning temps were in the low 60s...and afternoon temps look to remain in the low 60s.
We have had some morning showers across our area, but this afternoon it looks like we will just see mostly cloudy skies.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday. So, part of our weekend should be dry. But, get ready for a wet one on Sunday.
Early in the morning on Sunday...here it comes...another round of rain and thunderstorms. Rain is likely for most of the day Sunday and into the overnight hours.
After the rain we are expecting some very cold air. Highs should be dropping into the 40s, but the lows are the big story...dropping into the 20s!
Have a nice weekend. I hope to see ya next week!
