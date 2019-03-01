A Leeds artist sees the world through the camera lens

LEEDS, AL (WBRC) -Emma Carter Brooks is ready to fulfill a dream of hosting her first art exhibit as a still photographer artist.
“This has been a work in progress for 12-years,” said Brooks. “I love to see the wildflowers, the butterflies and take a picture with my camera and share it with everybody. There is beauty in everything and it is what I see and others need to see that as well.”
Brooks walks everyday searching for the perfect wildflower or butterfly. she thinks she has enough to put on a show and Sunday March 3rd at the Leeds Art Council Brooks will host her exhibit.
From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Leeds at 8140 Parkway Drive. If a picture can say a thousand words then Emma Carter Brooks has plenty to say.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.