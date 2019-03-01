Lawson State Chef Adam Elliott: Shrimp tempura with mango ginger sauce
4 Servings
Ingredients:
1 lb. Medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on
1 Cup Flour
½ Cup Cornstarch
1 tsp. Baking Powder
1 tsp. Salt
½ tsp. Sesame oil
1 Cup Ice Cold Water
2 Cup Vegetable oil for frying
Directions:
1. Combine all dry ingredients into a bowl.
2. Gradually add ice water until desired consistency. (Adjust consistency with cold water to resemble thin pancake batter consistency.)
3. Preheat oil to medium high heat 325 degrees.
4. Dip shrimp individually into tempura batter and gently place in oil until lightly golden brown, About 1 ½ to 3 minutes.
Mango Ginger Sauce
Ingredients:
1/3 cup mango, peeled, small diced
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup sugar, granulated
½ tsp. Ginger, ground
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a medium sauce pan bring to a simmer for 5 minutes and turn off heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm on the side.
