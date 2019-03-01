Is there a direct link between bullying and suicide?

“If you ask someone if they have thought about suicide you are not putting the thought in their head. Instead you are figuring out if they have contemplating it and if they have a plan right in which the answer is if they say they have thought about it, those are the next steps," Dr. Grayson said. "Asking do you have a plan trying to figure out if this is an eminent plan and then being ready to take action. Opening up conversations is something we can really do.”