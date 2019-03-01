Legion Field prepared for threat of severe weather during Iron game

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s a threat of severe weather Sunday as the Birmingham Iron return home to Legion Field this week.
The game starts at 3 p.m. and the threat for possible severe weather will be in the Birmingham area from noon until 6 p.m.
Legion Field, like any stadium or outdoor event in Birmingham, has a game plan to handle severe weather. Sunday will be no different than in the past. Once in the 80s, Alabama and Auburn played an Iron Bowl during a tornado warning in Jefferson County.
However, if severe weather hits Sunday afternoon, things will be different. By Sunday, new signage will be going up to show where to shelter in place under the stadium if severe weather hits. Fans will be notified directions and where to go what to do both by the public address system and the scoreboard.
“We have EMA downtown at city hall. We have a command center at the stadium. We have people watching the weather in both locations and we will communicate very well in time of any weather event,” said Stanley Robinson, PR Coordinator for the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board.
Severe weather includes lightning events as well a tornado. Robinson and all the Birmingham Iron fans are hoping the bad weather will either hold off or finish early so the team can continue its undefeated season.
