Hoover beats McGill-Toolen 57-49 to advance to 7A State Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover High School’s Lady Bucs rolled into the 2019 AHSAA State Basketball Championships sporting the state’s longest current winning streak – 30 in a row.
For 31 minutes on Thursday, that streak was in real jeopardy of coming to an end. Thanks to the minute, said Coach Krystle Johnson, the streak remains alive as the Bucs (33-1) nipped McGill-Toolen Catholic 57-49 in the Class 7A semifinals to advance to the 7A girls’ state championship game Saturday to face Hewitt-Trussville. McGill-Toolen (29-3), coached by Carla Berry, led 49-48 with 1:11 left to play.
Hoover’s Reniya Kelly scored an old-fashioned “3”, however, with 43 seconds left sinking a lay-up and making a free throw to put Hoover ahead 51-49. The Bucs then outscored the Yellow Jackets 7-0 the rest of the way to seal the win. Kelly finished with 12 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 at the foul line, and Skyla Knight scored 15 to lead Hoover. Joiya Maddox added nine points. Madison Adamson aosl ohad seven points and six rebounds. Alexandria Pierre led McGill-Toolen with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nya Valentine added 12 points and three assists.
