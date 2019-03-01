Hoover beats McGill-Toolen 57-49 to advance to 7A State Championship game

Hoover’s Reniya Kelly scored an old-fashioned “3”, however, with 43 seconds left sinking a lay-up and making a free throw to put Hoover ahead 51-49. The Bucs then outscored the Yellow Jackets 7-0 the rest of the way to seal the win. Kelly finished with 12 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 at the foul line, and Skyla Knight scored 15 to lead Hoover. Joiya Maddox added nine points. Madison Adamson aosl ohad seven points and six rebounds. Alexandria Pierre led McGill-Toolen with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nya Valentine added 12 points and three assists.