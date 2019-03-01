GBHS needs dog food for pet owners struggling financially

By Catherine Patterson | February 28, 2019 at 7:54 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 7:54 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is in desperate need of donations right now.

We got a look inside their Pet Pantry on Thursday. There’s plenty of cat food, but only three bags of adult dog food.

GBHS needs help refilling their dog food supply for the Pet Pantry.
And they need a lot more - 15 more bags, to be exact.

All the food would be given to pet owners facing some sort of financial hardship.

“We need large bags of dog food,” said Lindsey Mays with GBHS. “We’re talking 20 plus pounds of dog food. Right now, we only have about three. If we don’t get these donations in, we will have to cancel our program for this month.”

The Pet Pantry helps 15 to 20 families every month.

If you can’t drop off food, you can donate to GBHS.

