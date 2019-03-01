Flooded? You probably have mold

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - No amount of wishing or singing could make this rain, rain go away.
Homeowners, especially those around Logan Martin Lake, saw flooding this week. And where there’s flooding, there’s usually mold.
“If you see speckles on the wall, typically something has begun to grow,” says contractor Jordan Anderson.
It usually shows up as early as 12 to 24 hours after the fact. Are you not sure if that dark spot on the wall is mold or just dirt? Anderson says there’s an easy way to check, just by using something found in your home.
“Dab just a few drops of household bleach on one of the dark spots on the wall. Within a few minutes, if you have lightening, there’s a good chance there is some form of organic growth,” says Anderson.
You can also buy a test kit or a moisture meter, which are sold for about $30.
“There are two prongs on the end, you simply penetrate the surface that you’d like to test whether that be a baseboard or drywall, and it’ll give you a real time reading of the moisture content.”
It will give you a numeric reading. 5-12 percent is normal, 17 percent is pushing it and anything over that, you should call in an expert. But make sure that expert is legitimate. Lots of scammers out there will try passing themselves off as real contractors, so do your research.
“You can reach out to either the Better Business Bureau online, or your local insurance agency to see if their company has had any experience positive or negative with a particular group,” says Anderson.
Also know that a legitimate contractor will not pressure you to decide right away.
Anderson says just about any remediation company will be willing to come out and do an on-site inspection for free.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.