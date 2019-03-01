3 dead dogs found on side of road, GBHS investigating

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Dead dogs were found wrapped in garbage bags on the side of the road Wednesday and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is trying to figure out how the dogs died.
This is a look at what one woman found off Valley Road about a mile past the 59/20 ramp toward Fairfield.
Two dogs were found dead in garbage bags while another dog was found dead nearby.
“We hear a lot about it and we get a lot of phone calls from concerned citizens and things like that. And you have to think, doing stuff like that is kind of teaching the younger generation that maybe this is okay, and it really isn’t OK,” said Ivana Sullivan with GBHS. “And we really should be doing everything we can do so that our future is better than it is today.”
Sullivan said unfortunately this isn’t the first time this has happened.
They found three other dead dogs about 10 minutes away from this location.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the humane society.
