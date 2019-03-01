Cold Springs wins 2A State Basketball Championship in OT

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Cold Springs High School reached the Class 2A Girls’ State Basketball finals with the reputation of being the best 3-point shooting girls’ prep team in the state, maybe even the nation.
The Lady Eagles of Coach Tammy West sank 8-of-26 in the finals – using the treys to jump out to a quick 15-point lead and then relying on the biggest of the season in overtime to nip Fyffe 57-53 at the BJCC Legacy Arena Friday morning. Junior guard Neely Ellison took her only 3-point shot attempt following Cold Springs’ control of the jump ball to start the four-minute overtime period to give Cold Springs a 47-44 lead. More importantly, it gave the Eagles (28-6) the momentum they had lost from Fyffe’s valiant comeback in the third and fourth quarters to send the game into overtime. Ellison followed with a steal and layup to stretch the lead to five. Junior Elizabeth Hill and senior Camryn Crider took over from there sinking 8-of-9 free throws to seal Cold Springs’ fourth state championship.
Hill finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, four blocked shots, five assists and four 3-pointers to earn Class 2A State Tournament MVP honors. She was 10-of-12 at the foul line. Cryder, who finished her season with 157 treys – a new AHSAA single-season state record, added 16 points. She hit two 3-pointers early to help the Eagles build a quick 23-8 lead. Aubrey Negron added 12 rebounds and point guard Toni West had an outstanding defensive effort and was key for Cold Springs’ effort in breaking the Red Devils’ intense press. Fyffe (30-6) was led by Marie Woodall’s 17 points and two steals. She was 4-of-7 on 3-pointers. Alexia Barber contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and two key 3-pointers as the Red Devils of Coach Steve King roared back to outscore Cold Springs 28-19 in the third and fourth quarters. Madison Myers also had nine points and three assists.
Cold Springs ended the season with 340 3-pointers made – a new single season state record. The old record (336) was set by the Lady Eagles’ state championship team in 2008. Cold Springs’ other state titles came in 1999 and 2009. Fyffe has seven state championships to its credit – winning the 2A title in 1986, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997 and 2000.
