Cold Springs wins 2A State Basketball Championship in OT

The Lady Eagles of Coach Tammy West sank 8-of-26 in the finals – using the treys to jump out to a quick 15-point lead and then relying on the biggest of the season in overtime to nip Fyffe 57-53 at the BJCC Legacy Arena Friday morning. Junior guard Neely Ellison took her only 3-point shot attempt following Cold Springs’ control of the jump ball to start the four-minute overtime period to give Cold Springs a 47-44 lead. More importantly, it gave the Eagles (28-6) the momentum they had lost from Fyffe’s valiant comeback in the third and fourth quarters to send the game into overtime. Ellison followed with a steal and layup to stretch the lead to five. Junior Elizabeth Hill and senior Camryn Crider took over from there sinking 8-of-9 free throws to seal Cold Springs’ fourth state championship.