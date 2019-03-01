Cherokee Co. sets up mobile command center to house owned pets displaced by flooding

“So as people are depleting their funds and running out of hotel money, they’re going to need a place to go. So if they have pets, they’re going to be able to come over to the command center, to leave their pet with us, in a safe, secure environment, and they can seek shelter at the human shelter just across the way,” says Christi Brown, a Former Executive Director of the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center in Gadsden.