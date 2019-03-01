Center Point Fire investigation apartment fire that displaced 24 people

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) - More than 20 people are displaced in an apartment fire in Center Point.
Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman says one unit in the 1100 block of Springville Circle caught fire. In total, 24 people were displaced due to smoke damage to other units.
Chief Coleman says there were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.
This is the same apartment complex, Chief Coleman says, that had a fire overnight. However, this is a different set of units.
