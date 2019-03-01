Calhoun Co. commission plans to install roundabout at Saks intersection

SAKS, AL (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s commission has voted to take steps in turning a busy Saks intersection into a roundabout.
The commission has approved preliminary engineering work to turn the intersection of Old Gadsden Highway and Bynum-Leatherwood Road into a traffic circle.
It’s currently governed by a set of red lights.
The assistant county engineer says it’s a busy intersection taking in traffic from the Anniston Army Depot, plus there have been a number of accidents there.
“As traffic’s coming at it, it should slow it down, just a little bit,” says Michael Hosch, Calhoun County Assistant County Engineer. “We’ve had some accidents there over the years, and we’re hoping this would slow the traffic down, allow the people to come in, with the difference and the points of impact, this should improve the intersection tremendously.”
There’s one traffic circle in Anniston, in front of the McClellan fire station, and two more in a neighborhood in Gadsden.
Traffic circles are often found on military bases, and are often installed to slow down traffic, as was the case in Gadsden.
