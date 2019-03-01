Building Homes for Heroes: Fultondale army veteran gets new home

FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) - A wounded veteran and his family have a new home thanks to the “Building Homes for Heroes” program.
Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Cureton was seriously injured by an IED explosion in Iraq, after serving for more than a decade in the military.
JPMorgan Chase and the Homes for Heroes program helped modify the house for his needs, and for his wife and four children.
Cureton explains the shock the moment they called to tell him about it.
“I was completely shocked and threw my hat off my head and said shut the front door!” said Cureton. “She started laughing and said, ‘no Mr. Cureton, we would like to gift you with that house,’ and after that, it was just an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and humility that filled both mine and my wife’s heart.”
Building Homes for Heroes gives mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families, and provides further services along the road to recovery.
