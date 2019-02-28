Alabama health officials warn against using CBD products

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about products labeled CBD, cannabidiol, which is derived from the marijuana plant.
According to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, products with the CBD label are untested, unregulated and potentially dangerous. Though CBD does not produce a “high,” as it is not psychoactive, Harris said the products might contain any number of substances, and there is no assurance they are safe to consume.
“Instead of helping relieve symptoms, using CBD products can have side effects that include harmful interactions with other medications,” he said.
Harris said if you suspect a tainted CBD product has caused you to be ill, contact a poison control center and seek medical attention. The number for the Regional Poison Control Center at Children's of Alabama is 1-800-222-1222.
In one study of adverse reactions, the most frequent symptoms experienced were altered mental status, nausea or vomiting, and seizures or shaking.
In Alabama, medical marijuana use is prohibited, with the exception of products prescribed for those enrolled in a UAB Department of Neurology study or those being treated for a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition including one that produces seizures.
