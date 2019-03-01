AL prison suicide means heartbreak and unanswered questions for family

"When I finally got in touch with the warden after they phone bounced me from one person to another for over an hour, he just bluntly said, 'all I can tell you is your son took his own life last night.' Not, 'I'm sorry to tell you,' or 'I hate to tell you,' nothing," Holmes said through sobs. "I asked him how it happened and he said he couldn't tell me nothing. Everybody at that prison was so cold and disrespectful to me, it's unbelievable."