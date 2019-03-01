Absolutely Alabama: Celebrating Cannons, Coffee, Brand New Days, and Sword Swallowers?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week we’re celebrating although our celebrations may get a little loud when we check in with the Childersburg Cannon Man!
Our celebrations can be as quite as the stroke of an artist’s brush. We’ll introduce you to an artist who sees everyday as a Brand New Day.
You’ll also meet a man whose talents might choke you up a bit as he celebrates by sword swallowing.
Overall, it’s always great to start your day with a nice cup of coffee and we found a great one in at Opelika’s Overall Coffee.
So pour yourself a cup and join us bright and early Saturday morning at 5:30 on WSFA in Montgomery or Sunday morning at 4:30 on WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham. Absolutely Alabama is on Facebook and Twitter, of course, so you can track our travels there but we hope you’ll share part of your weekend with us, Saturday or Sunday morning. It’s the Absolutely Alabama way to start the day!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.