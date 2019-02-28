Vestavia Hills homeowners concerned about landslides after nearby business partially crushed

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - Some People in Vestavia Hills are concerned that their homes are in danger just days after a landslide crushed part of a nearby business.
Melody Taylor has lived at Dorchester Place Townhomes for 25 years. For the latter part of it, she said she’s watched the land slip away.
“You can’t sell it,” said Taylor. “I wouldn’t advise anyone to buy it.”
Taylor said erosion is her main concern. The fence behind the property has started to collapse.
"With all the rain we're always scared it's going to fall," Taylor said.
The land behind the town homes is privately owned. At the bottom of the hill is Back Yard Burgers, a restaurant that closed its doors in 2017 after a landslide caused the retaining wall to collapse.
In 2019, the rocks gave way again crushing the back of AAMCO Transmissions just a few doors down.
According to the city of Vestavia Hills, the businesses at the bottom of the hill take precautions to protect their investments. One business owner told us he’s taken out Earth Movement Insurance, which can cover incidents like landslides and earthquakes.
Taylor said she’d never heard of that type of coverage but said she planned on doing whatever she could to save her home.
Taylor and several other neighbors filed a lawsuit against the owner of the property located in the 1400 block of Montgomery Hwy. The lawsuit alleges the owner of the property was negligent and that they created and failed to remedy very dangerous conditions on the hillside.
This is an ongoing case. We will continue to follow the case and bring you details as they develop.
