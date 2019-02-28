A 1979 University of Alabama graduate has a need for speed in auto racing

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - 1979 University of Alabama graduate John Allen is teaming up with the University to race in the Pirelli World Challenge for the 2019 season. Allen was back in Tuscaloosa recently to display his new cars that he will drive this year with the Crimson Tide logo car.
“This is a great honor to represent the University,” said Allen. “I have always had a love for Alabama, and to have the Crimson and White displayed on the paint scheme for my race cars is special. We will do all we can to represent UA in the best possible way.”
Allen, 61, has been racing professionally since 2015. The season will get going the weekend of March 1-3 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX.
