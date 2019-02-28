Police: Suspect in custody after fatal physical altercation with family member

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after a fatal altercation between family members.
Police say 52-year-old James Earl Hunter was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 1500 block of 52nd Street Ensley. Officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police say.
Investigators are waiting for the coroner’s examination to determine the exact cause of death, but they learned the victim was involved in a physical alternation with a family member that led to his death.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.