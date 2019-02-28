Stop the Bullying: Phone bank now open to help answer your questions

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Since Oct. 2017, 3 Alabama children have taken their own lives. The families of 9-year-old Madison Whittsett, 9-year-old McKenzie Adams and 10-year-old Jamari Terrell Williams all say their children were bullied.
On February 28th, from 4-6:30 p.m., WBRC FOX6 News, experts on suicide prevention, and others will answer your questions, and provide resources to families needing help.
To talk with someone, you can call (205) 583-4303.
Those assisting with the phone bank include:
- Dr. Craig Pouncy, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent
- Tracie Blackmon Payne, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Alabama Chapter Board Member
- Emily Roebuck, Birmingham Crisis Center, Crisis Line Coordinator
- Belinda Kock, Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition Board Member
- Melanie Posey, former WBRC reporter, Hoover Public Information Officer
To learn more about our special coverage on bullying, and where to find resources that can help you or those around you, visit our Stop the Bullying section here.
