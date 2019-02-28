Search warrant leads to drug bust in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A 26-year-old man faces several drug charges following a bust in north Birmingham.
Deputies executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Graymont Avenue because they had information that drugs were being sold from two apartments.
Authorities found powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and other illegal drugs.
Jermaine Lamont Watford Jr., 26, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking hydrocodone and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
