Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Maria Maldonado!
Maria is a senior at Jemison High School with a 4.17 GPA. She is a member of SGA, FCCLA, Leo Club, and an office Aide. She volunteers with a local hospice facility, and each year coordinates a toy drive for Children’s Hospital. Her father has inspired her to become a speech pathologist.
Maria, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
