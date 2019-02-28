Ramsay falls to Madison Academy in Final Four

McGhee fouled out with 2:45 remaining, but clutch free-throw shooting by Jaden Langford and Nequioa Adams prevented a Ramsay comeback. Adams finished 8-of-8 at the foul line and had 13 total points. Langford had eight points, all coming on an 8-of-11 free-throw shooting effort. Halia Morris had nine rebounds. The Mustangs finished 21-of-29 at the charity stripe. The Rams (27-8), coached by Ronnie Jackson, were led by Terri Crawford’s 12 points. Keiara Griffin and Aniyah Smith added nine points each, Jaylyn Sherrod had eight. Smith also had seven rebounds.