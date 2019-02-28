Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from B’ham church

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two men are accused of stealing electronics earlier this month from the Church of the Highlands on Grandview Parkway.
Surveillance video shows one of them covering his face, while the other suspect, seen in the burgundy skull cap walks through the halls.
Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers says churches are unfortunately often targeted for two reasons: it’s a stand-alone structure, and they’re often not occupied early or late in the day.
“It is something that hits very dear to most people’s hearts," he said. "You would think that it would be off limits to most people, but unfortunately, it’s not.”
Birmingham police say a witness saw the two men leaving in a burgundy Toyota Camry that had an Alabama tag.
If you know these men, or anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers.
