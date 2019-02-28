Police: AL man wearing heart monitor vest called bomb threats on himself

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - A Cullman County man who says his heart device is being mistaken as a suicide bomber vest is now facing charges of making a terrorist threat.
Sgt. Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department says James Reeves was traced to making a call to dispatch Wednesday night, claiming the threat of a bomb at Ninja in Cullman.
Sgt. Clark says the call came from a private number and the caller describes Reeves as the threat due to the vest he wears that contains a heart monitor. The call was traced through AT&T and found that Reeves was in fact the caller.
An officer arrived at Ninja, evacuated the restaurant and soon realized it was a false alarm. The bomb threat Thursday night is the fifth call Cullman PD has responded to involving Reeves, Sgt. Clark said.
When confronted with the evidence and listening to all of the calls, Sgt. Clark says Reeves confessed to making all five calls plus another at the Target in Decatur.
Sgt. Clark says Reeves has not been arrested.
Reeves told us earlier this week he wears a vest that helps even out the weight of the machines he has to wear to keep him alive. He says he has a left ventricular assist device placed on his heart. It is designed to take over the pumping function on the left portion of his heart.
